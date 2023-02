In the ongoing trial about the deadly 2018 wildfire in Mati, it is confirmed once again that it is the heroic behavior of a few officials that saved the state’s reputation.

However, vital services at the core of the state – such as the Fire Department and the security forces – cannot be left to the patriotism of the few.

One would have hoped that after the disaster in Mati the structure and culture in these services would have changed more radically.