The Greek government has undertaken a considerable risk with its policy on the Ukraine issue and, at the same time, it has greatly deepened defense cooperation with the United States. Turkey, on the other hand, does not adhere to any Alliance obligations and, on top of that, is blocking NATO’s Nordic expansion.

Athens, therefore, should have good reason to expect more than Washington’s apparent equidistance policy. At the end of the day, an attitude of that nature does very little to discourage revisionism which turns out to be the great threat of our time.