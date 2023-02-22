OPINION

The great threat

The Greek government has undertaken a considerable risk with its policy on the Ukraine issue and, at the same time, it has greatly deepened defense cooperation with the United States. Turkey, on the other hand, does not adhere to any Alliance obligations and, on top of that, is blocking NATO’s Nordic expansion.

Athens, therefore, should have good reason to expect more than Washington’s apparent equidistance policy. At the end of the day, an attitude of that nature does very little to discourage revisionism which turns out to be the great threat of our time.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ex-premiers and expectations
OPINION

Ex-premiers and expectations

Nice words are not enough
OPINION

Nice words are not enough

Risks of ignoring past experiences, best practices in pension reforms
OPINION

Risks of ignoring past experiences, best practices in pension reforms

OPINION

Lawlessness and impunity

OPINION

A last-ditch effort

Poison and antidote in Greek-Turkish relations
OPINION

Poison and antidote in Greek-Turkish relations