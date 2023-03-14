A hasty piece of legislation

The so-called environmental bill is an example of very bad legislation. Without any serious preliminary work or study, changes are being promoted that affect the heart of environmental protection in our country.

The haste with which it was promoted raises reasonable questions, as does the fact that many of its provisions look – even to the most well-intentioned observer – like the satisfaction of a series of political favors with provisions that seem to benefit very specific interest groups.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the trust of the citizens, before winning the elections, as a politician who believes in reforms and attaches great importance to the environment.

It is imperative that the government withdraws this legal abomination at a time when citizens want the prime minister to legislate and govern without compromises with the past, true to what he stood for as an MP.