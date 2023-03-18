New safeguards

The recriminations between state-run railway company OSE and the Regulatory Authority for Railways as to who was (not) adequately inspecting staff training is in itself a clear evidence of a system failure.

After the train tragedy at Tempe, instead of trying to deflect responsibility, those in charge should, first, understand how it happened that they gave control of the system to a grossly incompetent operator; and, second, work together to establish safeguards that will not allow the repetition of such a criminal mistake.