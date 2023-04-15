OPINION

Law but also persuasion

Democracy has the legal arsenal to defend itself against those who seek to undermine it, and it must use it. 

Legal measures, however, do not answer the political problem: Tens of thousands of Greek citizens are still willing to vote for those convicted of serious crimes. 

Why did these people disappear from the range of the parties of the democratic arc? How did we come to think of them as unswayed? 

The answers must be sought by the entire political system after the elections.

