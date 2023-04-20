New election system

Every new regulation is judged by its results. The results of the 2014 initiative which, without much forethought, changed the system of electing lawmakers in the European Parliament have now been painfully felt.

Selecting a candidate with a cross disproportionately rewards recognizability, undermining other qualifications that are essential to the job.

The way Greece’s representatives in the heart of Europe are selected must change. And it must change with the support of all the main parties.