Conditional EU prospects
Greece has made the right choice to encourage the European orientation of its Balkan neighbors, based on the assessment that the prospect of their integration also functions as a guarantee of peace.
But our neighbors should also realize that the European family is a community of values. Albania, in particular, which has exhibited the most problematic behavior, should show in practice that it wants to develop into a European, liberal democracy that will fully respect human rights.
The message must be sent by the European Union now, while there is still time.