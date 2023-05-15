OPINION

After Mykonos

When the authorities are willing, the laws are enforced. This was clearly seen in the case of the popular holiday island of Mykonos. 

The state has the necessary tools and power to fight against lawlessness. What was missing? Obviously the political will to do so, at all levels, and government officials who are not tempted by easy money and are not afraid.

Let us consider what this country would look like if the authorities’ crucial intervention in Mykonos was repeated everywhere. If the criminal underworld, illegality and self-serving politicians, police officers and public officials who break the law were uprooted with the same determination.

