OPINION

Society’s responsibility

The state obviously has a duty to provide its educators, doctors, security personnel and other officials with what they need to do their jobs. This does not mean, though, that local communities should expect the state to do everything. 

It should not take an intervention from the state to stop educators from being thrown out of the homes they rent on the islands just ahead of the tourism season. All it would take to make sure that schools do not stop functioning for the sake of more bookings would be a bit more sensitivity from privileged local communities. 

