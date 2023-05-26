Protecting the numbers

No matter what one believes about the usefulness or the possible exploitation of public opinion polls, we cannot overlook the fact that it is entirely unhealthy for them to be at the epicenter of every political race, every time.

Slamming the pollsters is just another way of poisoning the political climate and, at the end of the day, it does not offer a shred of an excuse for a party’s electoral failure.

For its part, the community of pollsters now has to prove that it can protect the scientific process and the credibility of the numbers from bullying and other dubious practices.