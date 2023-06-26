The challenge

The question that has remained unanswered for decades is whether Greece is genuinely capable of reform, of becoming a modern, normal European country. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ resounding victory on Sunday gives him the unique and historical ability to answer this question. He has no real rivals, no real opposition. He has a profound understanding of the problems, because he has a mind like a laser beam, like a consultant who examines every problem in great detail and depth. The excuse that the political staff is not up to the task of serious reforms is not the case. He will choose an experienced and capable staff for his office and ministers for key areas that have reformist drive and experience in government. He also has four clear years ahead. He won’t be under pressure to continue the policy of senseless handouts or to keep tabs on his party’s performance in the public opinion polls.

It would obviously be a mistake to expect miracles in the first day or month. The problems in health, public safety, justice, education and public administration are not easy to fix, no matter how many efficient ministers of the Kyriakos Pierrakakis type you may have. But we do expect the prime minister to try to push forward with bold and risky decisions. Immediately. Time runs out fast in politics and euphoria can quickly turn to misery.

Sunday’s election revealed something more, however, and only someone living in an ivory tower can believe that the beast of populism is dead and buried. No, it is alive and kicking thanks to the support of a significant portion of citizens, and it is ready to bite. It takes a huge effort to keep it down. Too many generations have been raised on nationalist populist ideas, twisted national stereotypes and conspiracy theories, both on the left and the right of the political spectrum. Not to mention social media’s role in turning the loonies into the mainstream.

In this regard, Sunday’s result is frightening. Sure, we secured more years of normalcy. Yes, we have a serious prime minister who knows where he wants to lead the country. But we have also seen how fragmented Greek society is and how vulnerable many Greeks are to the sirens of extreme populism.

The forces that want to drag the country back or are simply scared of progress and a change in the status quo are strong, and the battle against them will be fierce. Some reforms will succeed, some will not. The country is changing and it will continue to do so. The challenge must be won.