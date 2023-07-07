‘Koulis’ no more

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center) receiving applause from members of the new cabinet as he presided over their first meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens on June 28. [EPA]

They referred to him as “Koulis” (a derogatory diminutive for men named Kyriakos in Greek). Sure, one might say that the late Papandreou was commonly called “Andreas,” and Tsipras as “Alexis.” There’s nothing inherently wrong with this practice, but there is one crucial distinction: “Andreas” and “Alexis” conveyed a sense of familiarity, as if these political figures were “one of us” or “our people.” However, “Koulis” carried an undertone of condescension: He is a good guy, studious, and hardworking – but a “Koulis” nevertheless.

Few people believed that when he ran for the presidency of New Democracy he would win. Nevertheless, he defied the skepticism from within the conservative party apparatus and emerged victorious. Under his leadership, New Democracy transformed into a credible opponent against the once all-powerful Left. Yet, even after his triumph in the 2019 elections, they persisted in calling him “Koulis.” Greece was undergoing a transformation, and “Koulis” had tapped into the essence of this shift. The moment had arrived for them to recognize that simply labeling him as “Koulis” was insufficient to dismiss his influence. So they started to vilify him in the most vulgar manner.

It is striking how such a moderate politician could evoke such intense emotions from his opponents. Perhaps “Koulis” understood something that his adversaries failed to grasp. Greece yearned to leave behind the decades-long tensions and couldn’t bear further manifestations of civil unrest. Through his government’s efforts, he effectively managed the Covid-19 pandemic and restored Greece’s international standing. He skillfully navigated issues like the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean and the war in Ukraine, successfully regaining the country’s lost credibility. Our alliances remain a crucial pillar of strength. The results of the June 25 election confirmed the political brilliance of “Koulis.” His first term not only didn’t weaken him but made him stronger. Even the political trap of simple proportional representation, set by his leftist opponents, failed to harm him as they fell into it themselves. “Koulis” succeeded in freeing Greece from the hegemony of the Left. The strong showing of fringe parties like the Spartiates (Spartans) or Niki (Victory) signaled the Left’s defeat, including its anti-systemic faction. The strength and dominance of New Democracy left no room for concerns about the resurgence of the far-right on the political scene, except for those who believe that the anti-democratic far-left is more beneficial than its far-right counterparts.

“Koulis” has long become known as Mitsotakis. His adept handling of the pandemic, the forging of strategic alliances in the Eastern Mediterranean with Egypt and Israel, his firm stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and his dedication to addressing the economic hardship of the middle class have solidified his position.