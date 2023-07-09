Surge of construction could transform city center

The late 19th century Schliemann-Mela Mansion on Panepistimiou Street was commissioned by German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann and designed by German architect Ernst Ziller. The building will be converted into a luxury hotel.

Construction activity in the center of Athens is booming, signaling a positive outlook for the Greek capital and raising expectations for its future. This column has previously reported on the emergence of fresh facades in Athens, gradually unveiled in central areas where post-war era buildings are being reconstructed. Notable examples include the former Minion department store and the old Esperia Hotel, which is currently undergoing redevelopment and rebranding as the NYX Esperia Palace Hotel.

However, the other day, Panepistimiou Street left a profound impression on me for a different reason, reminding me of the significant resurgence it has experienced. As I strolled from Omonia Square toward Syntagma Square, I couldn’t help but notice construction sites surrounding three grand listed mansions of old Athens. This exciting sight expanded even further with the anticipated restoration of the notable neoclassical building at Hafteia, located at the intersection of Stadiou and Aeolou streets near Omonia Square, where the Apollon hotel once stood.

These three buildings, currently undergoing restoration for new purposes, will undoubtedly transform the appearance of Panepistimiou and Stadiou streets. Among them is the new Arsakeio, the work of renowned German architect Ernst Ziller, which is owned by the Society for the Promotion of Education and Learning. The building features a famous arcade, which has been closed during the construction works.

Across the street lies the Schliemann-Mela Mansion, where the Ideal cinema used to be located. The conversion of this building into a hotel will contribute to the overall enhancement of the area. Originally commissioned by archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann, the mansion was designed by his friend and compatriot, Ziller. Not far from there, on a plot of land donated by Schliemann, the German Archaeological Institute was constructed, showcasing another remarkable creation by Ziller. Hopefully, the restoration of the Schliemann-Mela Mansion will faithfully adhere to Ziller’s original design, which never really materialized.

The third notable building is the elegant three-story structure at Hafteia, situated on the corner of Panepistimiou and Patission streets, which formerly housed the Marinopoulos pharmacy. It stands as one of the few preserved structures in Hafteia and Omonia, boasting a magnificent facade adorned with Art Nouveau elements.

Once these buildings become integrated into the daily life of Athens, the appearance of Panepistimiou Street west of the Athenian Trilogy – the iconic complex of neoclassical buildings housing Athens University, the Academy, and the National Library – will undergo a complete transformation.