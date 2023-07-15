OPINION

Simple logic

It is a paradox, at the very least, that eight out of 10 Greek businesses claim to be unable to find employees with certain skills, just as thousands of young men and women are desperately looking for work.

The needs of the two sides need to be reconciled, finally, by building more and stronger bridges between universities and the labor market.

It makes no sense for universities to keep churning out thousands of youngsters with degrees in literature and law when businesses need the number of graduates with degrees in IT and computer sciences to rise by between 3.5% and 6%.

