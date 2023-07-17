Politics and social media

Social media is an amazing political tool, but it is also a dangerous trap. It is a tool because – as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ last successful electoral battle showed – it allows politicians to reach out to young and other voters who have never taken an interest in politics. It can also be a devastating tool in the hands of populists or extremists, as we have seen all over the world, but also in Greece more recently.

The trap, for its part, lies in the fact that while social media is a very effective campaign tool, reacting to what is being said on it without thought is not advisable when it comes to governance. Daily we read posts that Minister X took a personal interest in a certain problem or that Minister Y responded to citizens’ protests over this or that. At first glance, it seems positive, almost touching even, that citizens can express their demands via social media and politicians will take notice. In some cases, such channels can help solve problems that would never reach the desk of the minister or prime minister.

At the end of the day, though, there is something very primitive about this style of politics, because the country’s problems demand meaningful changes, organization and professionalism. A tweet cannot really address a problem. It may make a citizen feel better or solve an issue for a few people, not to mention boosting a politician’s popularity. Sometimes it may even break a deadlock. Obviously, it is important that politicians are in tune with what society is saying on social media. But allowing social media to shape your agenda is an easy trap to walk into when you drag yourself from one crisis to the next, reacting or overreacting to social media.

Sure it is important for all citizens to feel that politicians are mindful of their concerns. But is this really the same as offering a solution? No. The country needs to reach a point where a problem is not addressed with a post or a phone call, but with reforms that will improve everyone’s lives. Of course, what use would politicians be if everything worked without them? Obviously, some have a stake in a state that works only so well and in weak legislation, because this is what allows them to step in and save the day.