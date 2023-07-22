Horseless horsemen

The talent of acting is a gift from heaven. It shows itself, dazzling at every moment and on every occasion. An example is Notis Mitarakis, the new minister of citizen protection, and formerly minister of migration and asylum, deputy minister of labor and deputy minister of development.

I wrote here on Thursday about the prime ministerial rotation, which, frankly, has nothing to do with basketball. In basketball, and in all sports, when the players who usually warm the bench finally get to play, they step into their familiar position. No coach requires a playmaker to play power forward or a shooting guard to become a center.

The sport of politics, however, has its own rules – difficult for common mortals to understand. That is why we see party officials who managed to go through three, four and five deputy ministerial and ministerial positions before even reaching middle age. They may not have left their “personal seal” anywhere, but in their home they have a good collection of round seals from the several posts they served in, denoting authority and prestige.

The multitalented Mitarakis revealed his acting talent when he appeared on TV as a one-minute guest star in the drama series ‘Trapped’

Since the country begged them to serve as goalkeepers and center-backs and center-forwards, they had no right to refuse, saying that such multitalented people exist only in football. They sacrificed themselves, despite the risk of failure.

The multitalented Mitarakis revealed his acting talent when he appeared on TV as a one-minute guest star in the drama series “Trapped.” He played the minister in the series and he had really stepped into the role. He is also pretending to be the minister now, with impressive acting skill. Ten days ago, with the blissful look of absolute certainty, he announced the abolition of the much-touted university police. And with the exact same look, he announced a few days later that, after mature thinking (not his own, of course), the police force in question is actually not being abolished. He was unruffled, like a stage actor, despite the inelegant takedown from the prime minister.

But it’s a shame that the minister didn’t insist on the creation of a mounted police unit, as he proposed as a replacement to the university police. However, history has a solution to offer him. As we read in “History of the Regular Army 1821-1833” by Christos Byzantios, a “company of horseless horsemen” was formed in the Revolution, with a “young aristocrat Italian” as commander. Why shouldn’t Mitarakis do the same, since he likes the idea so much? The 41% the government won in the elections led to an abundance of conceited ministers. They could even form a regiment of horseless horsemen.