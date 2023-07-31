Crises and improvements

The entire Mediterranean seems to be on fire this year and not just Greece, so some problems and mistakes should be expected given the magnitude of the challenge facing us.

What matters, though, is that these problems do not linger and these mistakes are not repeated. Decision-makers should not become more invested in saving their reputation or their political ego, but, instead, they should acknowledge their mistakes and oversights – and fix them.

It is only with such an attitude in governance that improving the state machine significantly and for the long haul can be accomplished so that it doesn’t have to improvise every time it needs to respond to a crisis.