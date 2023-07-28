OPINION

State of unpreparedness

The disaster at the Nea Anchialos Air Base in central Greece on Thursday highlights the unpreparedness of the Greek state to confront the significant challenges of our era.

The unprecedented incident, where a wildfire rapidly spread and led to a series of major explosions at an ammunition dump, demands urgent and comprehensive investigation.

During crisis periods, we often sense that the security of our country is fragile, hanging by a thread. It is high time that we organized ourselves with professionalism and seriousness to address these issues effectively.

