Public-private partners in disaster

A common thread runs through the disasters of the past few months: Although the danger was evident, measures were not taken to avert it. At Tempe, Pylos, Nea Anchialos and in the Croatian hooligan raid bad systems conspired with incapable, indifferent, irresponsible officials to open the door to catastrophe. All of these cases are under judicial investigation and we do not know the precise causes of each one, but it is clear that if the systems and action plans were sufficient, and if more people in positions of authority took their duties seriously, not only would these specific disasters have been averted, but the systems and their human personnel would improve continually.

The partnership of inadequate systems and bad employees dominates wherever we see the bureaucracy and special interests thriving at the expense of the common good

This unfortunate “public-private partnership” (as even those who work in the public sector are private individuals in terms of values and behavior) brings out the worst in both. The system rubbishes the work of those who are conscientious and industrious, while allowing free rein to those who exploit its weaknesses. It multiplies its weakest links and undermines itself. And so, the skills and sense of responsibility of some are not enough when plans are insufficient or not implemented, when messages are not read, when employees hide behind the weaknesses of the “system” and their political superiors accuse them of weakening the system. Because it is the politicians’ job to improve procedures and mechanisms, to strengthen the human resources in advance, rather than announce reforms when it is too late, their behavior further empowers those who thrive in the general climate of incompetence, as they can then blame the system and their inactive superiors for their own failings.

The partnership of inadequate systems and bad employees dominates wherever we see the bureaucracy and special interests thriving at the expense of the common good, where people suffer in their contacts with the public services, where groups guard their interests against a fairer dispensation, where mediocrity is cultivated for the benefit of the cunning.

There is no solution other than everyone – citizens, public sector workers, the prime minister – accepting personal responsibility for the development of systems that will improve those who serve them, so that, together, they can prevent the mistakes which cause such shock and dismay so often.