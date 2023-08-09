Chained by bureaucracy

It appears that certain individuals within the government have a penchant for causing frustration among the populace. Allow me to elucidate: A couple of years ago, as part of the “I Move Electrically” program aimed at environmental protection, an initiative was launched to grant subsidies to citizens who opted to purchase electric bicycles. Those interested would procure their bicycles from stores and subsequently submit the necessary documentation to a dedicated platform within the Ministry of Environment to secure the subsidy – so say approximately 800 euros for a 2,000-euro bicycle.

Indeed, a multitude of citizens wholeheartedly embraced this endeavor, procuring electric bicycles and dutifully submitting their documentation through the ministry’s online platform, as stipulated by the “I Move Electrically” initiative.

Fast-forward two years, and those very citizens from the program’s initial phase remain uncompensated. A lack of communication about the situation prevails. Former environment minister Kostas Skrekas repeatedly asserted on Skai Radio that “something went awry in the handling of the documentation submitted by phase one citizens. However, they needn’t fret, as the issue will be rectified.”

Nevertheless, no resolution has materialized. In fact, on Tuesday the Ministry of Environment and Energy dispatched a “significant update” to the myriad participants from the inaugural phase, who remain in limbo regarding their financial recompense. The notice issues a warning to expedite the resubmission of documentation for compensation and designates a submission deadline – just one week away – on August 15.

It’s important to underscore that those who received this notice have already forwarded their documentation twice before. Initially, two years ago, at the time of purchase, and once again ahead of the May general election, when an “urgent announcement” mandated the resubmission of documents.

For a public service that has consistently missed the mark on deadlines for reimbursing citizens, mandating a deadline of August 15, particularly when a substantial chunk of the population is on vacation, is nothing short of outrageous – unless there lurks an ulterior motive.

At some point, the government must cease these manipulative tactics and exhibit accountability to the very citizens who finance its operations. The newly appointed minister, Thodoros Skylakakis, must take the initiative to rectify the situation and correct the misguided actions of his officials.