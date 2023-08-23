System and leadership

Significant steps have been taken to create a modern civil protection mechanism, yet developments show that planning falls short.

The evolving climate conditions necessitate a far greater and swifter response, particularly in prevention, where wildfire preparedness is imperative. Furthermore, there is a pressing need to enhance prevention through more rigorous application of innovative tools.

It is crucial to acknowledge that these inherent shortcomings don’t exempt responsibility. In the absence of effective leadership, no defense system can effectively combat the climate threat.