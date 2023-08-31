Diaspora Greeks in Greek politics

Much has been and will be written about the rather unexpected candidacy of Stefanos Kasselakis for the leadership of SYRIZA, the leftist main opposition in Greece. Whether it will resonate with the members and voters of SYRIZA will become evident very soon. But this concerns the party.

Another dimension of this latest development has to do with the decision of a Greek living abroad to claim the leadership of a major political party. If we really mean it when we boast that the power of Hellenism is not exhausted within the country’s borders, then Kasselakis’ decision is a positive development.

We often speak in awe of successful Greeks abroad, regardless of the field in which they are active – from politics to business and science. This is especially true in the case of the United States, the world’s strongest economy, where the presence of diaspora Greeks (despite the problems and internal strife that those of us who are part of the diaspora are unfortunately well aware of) has proven extremely useful for the country.

In this light, any Greek who has charted his or her own path abroad, and chooses to get involved in becoming Greek, conceivably contributes to the building of a better Greece.

It is up to Kasselakis himself to prove that he is not just a social media phenomenon – that beyond the image, there is substance.

It also remains to be seen whether SYRIZA is able to get the most out of him, and if so from which position and in which role. In any case they would have to overcome the ideologies and self-entrapment of a former protest party, which was stuck at 3% of the vote – but that is an internal matter for SYRIZA.

It is encouraging that a young, self-made man, who received a good education in the US, with a successful career in business, declares that he wants to contribute to his country. Of course, nice words and professional videos are not enough. Kasselakis must convince voters that he is determined, that he will remain active, that he will really deliver.

Strengthening the connection between Greece and the diaspora is the most important dimension of the decision to include Greeks from abroad in the parties’ state-wide tickets, but also more generally of the right of Greeks abroad to vote.

Regardless of which party one belongs to, Kasselakis’ candidacy, even if he loses, benefits SYRIZA but most importantly the wider political system, which always needs renewal. It is also important for a country that needs to take advantage of the enormous capital called Hellenism abroad.