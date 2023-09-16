No more mistakes

The story of central Greece’s Lake Karla, which was drained in the early 1960s, only to become a lake again and now to flood, is indicative of the slipshod manner in which natural resources have been managed and exploited in this country, since well before the most recent disaster.

However, we are in the middle of a climate crisis that does not permit the same mistakes to be made on the way forward. And the model for the reconstruction of Thessaly must be, first and foremost, sustainable, and adapted to the situation brought on by climate change.