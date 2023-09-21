Safety in the armed forces

The Hellenic Armed Forces have proven that they can make a crucial contribution to the difficult mission of civil protection.

But some recent incidents, such as the explosion at a depot near the 111th Combat Wing at Nea Anchialos, the damage of equipment and spare parts at the military base in Stefanovikeio and the tragedy in Libya where five members of the Greek rescue mission were killed in a road accident, show that security protocols at all levels, for facilities and personnel, need to be reviewed and those responsible for any failures should be held accountable.

We owe it primarily to the officers of the Hellenic Armed Forces who do their job with selflessness.