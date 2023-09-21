OPINION

Safety in the armed forces

The Hellenic Armed Forces have proven that they can make a crucial contribution to the difficult mission of civil protection.

But some recent incidents, such as the explosion at a depot near the 111th Combat Wing at Nea Anchialos, the damage of equipment and spare parts at the military base in Stefanovikeio and the tragedy in Libya where five members of the Greek rescue mission were killed in a road accident, show that security protocols at all levels, for facilities and personnel, need to be reviewed and those responsible for any failures should be held accountable. 

We owe it primarily to the officers of the Hellenic Armed Forces who do their job with selflessness.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rentals, Airbnb and vacant houses
OPINION

Rentals, Airbnb and vacant houses

Inspiring the rumor mill
OPINION

Inspiring the rumor mill

OPINION

Organized opposition

Mitsotakis-Erdogan: Keeping the process on a positive track
OPINION

Mitsotakis-Erdogan: Keeping the process on a positive track

OPINION

Window dressing won’t cut it

The armed forces taboo has been broken
OPINION

The armed forces taboo has been broken