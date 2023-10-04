The immigrants from Israel

Something remarkably unexpected and interesting is unfolding at this moment. A significant number of progressive and non-religious Israelis are either leaving Israel or establishing a second base in another country. The undisputed dominance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his judicial overhaul plan has plunged the nation into a profound crisis. Concurrently, the government coalition of nationalist and religious parties is imposing unprecedented regulations in Israel. An increasing number of citizens feel that they belong to a minority that may never again have the opportunity to elect a non-conservative government capable of breaking free from ultra-religious constraints.

Among this group, there are numerous Israeli entrepreneurs and individuals who have been involved in the deep state. Where this crisis will ultimately lead will significantly shape the future of Israel itself.

Nevertheless, for us here in Greece, there is an additional reason for interest. These newcomers are increasingly regarding our country as an alternative. Many have begun arriving as tourists, and quite a few are purchasing homes or investing in properties. Greece has even become a trend and a topic of discussion among dynamic, liberal-minded Israelis. They discover in Greece many of the things they are searching for: obviously the climate, engaging and warm-hearted people, investment opportunities given that property prices are still relatively low for them, access to Europe, and access to a pool of talented human resources. And, of course, security, a crucial factor in their decision-making.

We all recognize the importance of Greece evolving into a hub for startups and Israeli professionals. What role could the Greek elite play if, at some point, they grasp the significance of creating a cluster that connects defense, research and industry?

Potential collaborations between Greek and Israeli entrepreneurship, outward orientation, and dynamism can yield remarkable results. Israeli immigration to Greece opens up optimistic and positive prospects for us.