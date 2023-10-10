Greece deeply concerned, ready to assist

Greece is deeply concerned over the deadly violence in Israel and realizes that the already explosive situation could further deteriorate, threatening the stability of the whole region.

On the diplomatic front, Athens has taken a clear position against the terrorist attack. At the same time, it stands ready to play its part, within the context of its strategic alliance with the US and its membership in NATO and the EU, as well as its engagement with both Israel and the Palestinians through the two trilateral cooperation schemes that have been established along with Cyprus.

On the military side, the Souda Bay facilities could, if deemed necessary, be used by American naval forces, namely the Ford aircraft carrier strike group, which has been ordered to head towards the East Med. And of course, Greece stands ready to assist in any evacuation plans, as is Cyprus, which actually did act as a hub for thousands of people fleeing the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in 2006.

As the strongest and most reliable democratic ally of the US in the East Med, Greece can prove useful if its contribution is requested.

Its excellent relations with Israel, a policy that is a major part of its geostrategic compass, combined with its historically warm ties with the Arab world, give Greece added value.

For its part, Turkey wants to position itself in a leading role, but the mistrust from the Israeli side – lately Ankara has been trying to repair the strained bilateral ties – as well as its military involvement in many countries in the region, inhibit the effort.

Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the Americans, would most likely turn to Egypt or Jordan for any potential mediating role.

The complicated equation includes the danger of social unrest in other countries of the region, potentially leading to a new wave of refugees, and this is obviously an additional concern for Athens.

Last, and definitely not least, as a Western country located so close to the conflict, Greece has to be increasingly alert with respect to the security situation inside its own territory.