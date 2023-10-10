The attack of the Hamas terror army against Israel is beyond imagination in terms of its barbarity. A mass assault of terrorists on Israeli cities and communities near the Gaza border with the slaughter of hundreds of innocent Israelis. More than 700 dead and over 2,000 wounded. Bodies being put on display or lying in the streets. Hamas took hostages, men, mothers, young children and the elderly, who are being held in dire conditions, utterly humiliated and tortured. Some were even executed in front of their family members. All this while thousands of rockets rain down on Israeli cities.

Hamas has built a terror army which can be compared to ISIS in terms of its brutality. It is not just an enemy of Israel but an enemy of the free world. Hamas is part of the extremist axis of Iran in the region along with the Hezbollah and other terror organizations. Its ideology calls for the destruction and annihilation of Israel. Its aim is to terrorize Israel and destabilize the entire Middle East. The actions of Hamas offer a glimpse into the nightmarish future of genocide it envisions for Israel and its people. But we will not let it succeed. Israel and its democracy will respond with determination and prevail over the forces of terrorism. The response will break down Hamas’ terror infrastructure and deprive it of the ability to attack us. It will last as long as it takes.

During our response we have also issued a warning to other terror groups in the region to stay clear of the conflict and not make the grave error of joining Hamas in its war against Israel.

We appreciate the support given to Israel by Western countries including Greece recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense while categorically condemning Hamas. We particularly appreciate the support expressed by the Greek president, prime minister, political figures and parties across the political spectrum and the Greek people. We are united in our condemnation of terrorism. We will be counting on this continued support in our operation to confront the terrorist threat of Hamas for as long as it takes.

Noam Katz is Israel’s ambassador to Greece.