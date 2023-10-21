OPINION

A long to-do list for Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki’s mayor-elect Stelios Angeloudis celebrates with supporters following the announcement of the election results on Sunday. [InTime News]

Starting last Sunday night, the Municipality of Thessaloniki experienced a change in leadership, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the northern port city. Its residents opted not to grant Konstantinos Zervas a second term as mayor, as his tenure had faced a barrage of criticism, at times excessively harsh. Amid an unprecedented level of abstention, they pinned their hopes on Stelios Angeloudis, anticipating an improvement in their daily lives.

It is essential to acknowledge that it would be premature, one might even say inappropriate, to hastily pass judgment on the new mayor at this early stage, considering he has not even had the opportunity to assume office, let alone receive a proper briefing. Nonetheless, it is imperative to highlight certain issues from the past four years to prevent their recurrence and further harm to the city. The duty of the new mayor is to move forward and focus on progress, rather than attempting to dismantle the work of his predecessor, as Zervas regrettably did with the legacy of his predecessor, Yiannis Boutaris.

As he departed from City Hall, Zervas urged Angeloudis to continue from where he left off. While there may be various criticisms of Zervas’ mayoral record, his call was politically sound, as the successor’s role is to build upon, rather than dismantle, the accomplishments of the previous administration, as he himself tried to do.

The new municipal authority must view Thessaloniki from a broader perspective and further enhance its appeal beyond its borders

All of these events are now history, and we expect to see the actions of the new municipal authority. In his celebratory remarks, the new leader emphasized his priorities, which include “public spaces, cleanliness and greenery,” stressing that these are central to his goals and challenges. While these priorities may be self-evident for any municipal authority, such as waste management and regulating outdoor seating for bars and restaurants on sidewalks and in public squares, they might not be sufficient for a city like Thessaloniki.

The city’s unique geography and the geopolitical developments in the region have placed it at the forefront of ongoing regional changes, making it a key player in Greek influence in the Balkans. Therefore, the new municipal authority must view Thessaloniki from a broader perspective and further enhance its appeal beyond its borders, cultivating its cosmopolitan profile.

Boutaris, despite the shortcomings of his administration, as mayor, envisioned and, to a large extent, materialized a more open and welcoming Thessaloniki to the world, a vision recognized by the city. Zervas, for his own reasons, remained indifferent to this perspective. The question now remains whether Angeloudis will grasp the importance of such an overture.

Politics Elections Thessaloniki

