OPINION

The strength of border regions

“I will send you to Evros!” This line is still used by some as a threat.

But in the regional unit of Evros, and throughout the border regions of Greece, the people who live there do not live like exiles. They take advantage of their land’s heritage and become creative, with imagination and stubbornness, even when disasters strike.

These creative Greeks were recently honored by Kathimerini’s Gastronomos magazine. The state must turn its attention to them, and help them develop their strengths. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax hubris or tax populism?
OPINION

Tax hubris or tax populism?

OPINION

A mired system

Reforms on paper only?
OPINION

Reforms on paper only?

A Keynesian theory distorted
OPINION

A Keynesian theory distorted

A strategic hub, but also part of humanitarian plans
OPINION

A strategic hub, but also part of humanitarian plans

The profound crisis inside the US
OPINION

The profound crisis inside the US