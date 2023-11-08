The strength of border regions

“I will send you to Evros!” This line is still used by some as a threat.

But in the regional unit of Evros, and throughout the border regions of Greece, the people who live there do not live like exiles. They take advantage of their land’s heritage and become creative, with imagination and stubbornness, even when disasters strike.

These creative Greeks were recently honored by Kathimerini’s Gastronomos magazine. The state must turn its attention to them, and help them develop their strengths.