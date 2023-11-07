A Keynesian theory distorted

Our cities look like vast construction sites. This is not because of major infrastructure projects like the metro, for example, where the hassle is “temporary but the benefits permanent,” nor is it a new phenomenon. It’s been years that Greek cities have been beset by crews digging all over the place.

Back in the 1980s, a team of TV journalists had the bright idea to pose as Public Power Corporation workers and to close downtown Athens’ Stadiou Street for an hour on the pretext that they were carrying out excavation work for the company. Their show caused a stir when it aired, because it exposed the deficiencies of the state mechanism by demonstrating that anyone could come along, close a major thoroughfare without prior notice, do whatever it was they wanted to do and then move on without anyone questioning their decision or their presence.

Too often we see the hassle becoming the only thing that’s permanent. We see work left half-done. Holes hastily filled with dirt

Not much has changed; just the names of the companies doing the digging. Back then, there were three main culprits: PPC, OTE telecom and the EYDAP water company. Today we see all sorts of people in reflective vests shutting down our streets and we don’t even know who to complain to. Some private contractor comes along and starts digging and we don’t even know who for. Is it for the three usual suspects mentioned above? Is it some other company in the sector of telecommunications, where every provider seems free to dig up the same street every time they have a task to carry out? Is it prospectors looking for hoards of gold sovereigns?

Even though you can’t take much for granted in Greece, it is safe to assume that all these crews have received a license from somewhere to dig up streets and sidewalks. Which begs the question: Do these licensing authorities set any parameters for the works, such as that they cannot be carried out during rush hour? The evidence says probably not.

And it’s not just that we have no idea whether there will be any “permanent” benefits from all this hassle, as the Athens metro advertises an apology for the trouble it’s causing with its network extensions. Too often we see the hassle becoming the only thing that’s permanent. We see work left half-done. Holes hastily filled with dirt that will be washed away by the next rainfall, leaving the barriers and the red-and-white ribbons that will also go in a storm or after someone has an accident.

Organized cities have big trenches running beneath their streets and sidewalks, accommodating all the different networks, so technicians can go in and make repairs or upgrades without hampering circulation. Here in Greece, and in Athens in particular, we appear to employ a distorted version of John Maynard Keynes’ theory about boosting the economy by paying people to dig holes and then fill them up again. The effect of this philosophy is evident by the sheer number of haphazardly filled potholes.