Our next task is progress as a modern society

I know that Greece and the Greeks are not perfect, but then again, who is? I can defend many things that are happening in Greece, even though I would like to see improvements. But there is one issue that makes me ashamed for my fellow Greeks – the way animals are treated by many.

To be sure, not everyone in Greece mistreats animals, just as not everyone in the USA is nice to them. While visiting the country of my birth, I witnessed many people in Greece take care of their cats and dogs, and in rural areas donkeys and other animals. I am also glad to hear that there are a number of nongovernmental organizations dedicated to the welfare of animals. And yet every year I hear terrible stories of dogs and cats being poisoned, donkeys worked to death in touristy areas, and mules and horses being tied up and left to die in the heat in rural areas. Clearly not everybody behaves in that deplorable way, but enough do and cause one to wonder about Greek society as a whole.

One could argue that Greece has many other more pressing problems – the terrible fires come to mind – and the treatment of animals is of secondary importance. I will not argue against that perception, but part of the Greek malady is the fact that we always claim there are more important issues at hand. If we followed that logic, a number of problems would not be addressed until fires are not a threat anymore!

A modern civilized society is judged, among many other ways, by the way people treat animals. Greek cities are full of stray dogs and cats because of the Greek mentality that spaying/neutering such animals is somehow wrong. But the surplus animals are left to fend for themselves as best they can. I have encountered many such animals malnourished, injured, ill, and often aggressive. I read terrible stories about the torture or neglect of animals. This says something negative about the individuals involved but also about the society that tolerates such actions. It is hard for me to believe that someone is a loving family person, good and helpful neighbor, but at the same time tortures or neglects animals.

I want to be clear that I am not an extremist in my views on this particular issue. I am not against ethical hunting, although I am not a hunter myself, nor do I advocate protecting dangerous animals to the detriment of humans. But those of us who choose to live with an animal at home assume a responsibility – to take care of that animal’s basic needs, take them to the veterinarian at regular intervals, sterilize them as soon as possible, and immunize them as needed. Also, to make sure not to abandon them when it is not convenient anymore and at the same time make sure that our animal is not bothersome or a threat to others. Finally, we are responsible for the most important act of love a pet owner can perform. Make sure to end the life of our friend as painlessly as possible when illness or old age make their lives difficult.

There are many ways of identifying a civilized society, literacy rates, social justice etc. The treatment by a society of the weakest, and that includes both humans and animals, is such an indicator. We Greeks are proud, and rightly so, of our heritage, our way of life, our progress as a modern society. Better treatment of animals should be our next task.

John Mazis is professor of history at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.