OPINION

Israel’s difficult missions

Israel’s difficult missions
Israeli forces drop smoke bombs, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, on Thursday, November 9. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]

Each day that passes without an easing of the bloodshed in Gaza, the more hearts harden in the region and across the globe. Until Thursday, neither side in the conflict wanted to make a gesture of good will. Even the four-hour ceasefires announced by the White House Thursday were subject to confusion. This is the measure of Hamas’ success: Even today, its leaders and supporters see the sadistic frenzy unleashed on defenseless citizens as a great military victory. Their comments to international media indicate that their strategy is all-out conflict in which there is no middle ground, in which the sole aim is Israel’s destruction. It is significant that this simplistic reasoning cannot be countered by Israel. At least not yet.

However, because the Israelis know that their collective and individual survival is at stake, it is their side which has to defend itself effectively and also chart a way out of the slaughter. The horrific shock of October 7 will not be overcome by those who are alive today and has opened a dark new chapter in the Jewish nation’s history. This, though, cannot be managed only with the vocabulary of “mighty vengeance” espoused by Benjamin Netanyahu. Nor by provoking an explosion in the West Bank (because one of the few “positive” things of the past few weeks is that Hamas’ dream of war on all fronts has not materialized).

It will take great skill, discipline and good fortune for Israel to be able to achieve its immediate aim of eradicating Hamas. This cannot be achieved through endless war and occupation. It will take conciliation with a credible Palestinian organization and the commitment to negotiations for a viable solution. It demands an unwavering diplomatic alliance to shut down Hamas in whichever foreign state it operates. More importantly, Netanyahu will have to stop pandering to Israeli extremists and give way to those who can restore a sense of unity and hope in Israeli society. The international outcry against the bloodshed in Gaza must be managed quickly. These missions are as important as the military operation. If they fail, the radicalization on all sides may be irreversible. 

Israel War Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel’s democratic process is a democracy at work
OPINION

Israel’s democratic process is a democracy at work

Humanitarian diplomacy and its risks
OPINION

Humanitarian diplomacy and its risks

The Palestinians, refugees in their own homeland
OPINION

The Palestinians, refugees in their own homeland

Murdering the moderates
OPINION

Murdering the moderates

How the media got the Gaza hospital explosion wrong
OPINION

How the media got the Gaza hospital explosion wrong

Greece, a useful voice in the region
OPINION

Greece, a useful voice in the region