Israel’s difficult missions

Each day that passes without an easing of the bloodshed in Gaza, the more hearts harden in the region and across the globe. Until Thursday, neither side in the conflict wanted to make a gesture of good will. Even the four-hour ceasefires announced by the White House Thursday were subject to confusion. This is the measure of Hamas’ success: Even today, its leaders and supporters see the sadistic frenzy unleashed on defenseless citizens as a great military victory. Their comments to international media indicate that their strategy is all-out conflict in which there is no middle ground, in which the sole aim is Israel’s destruction. It is significant that this simplistic reasoning cannot be countered by Israel. At least not yet.

However, because the Israelis know that their collective and individual survival is at stake, it is their side which has to defend itself effectively and also chart a way out of the slaughter. The horrific shock of October 7 will not be overcome by those who are alive today and has opened a dark new chapter in the Jewish nation’s history. This, though, cannot be managed only with the vocabulary of “mighty vengeance” espoused by Benjamin Netanyahu. Nor by provoking an explosion in the West Bank (because one of the few “positive” things of the past few weeks is that Hamas’ dream of war on all fronts has not materialized).

It will take great skill, discipline and good fortune for Israel to be able to achieve its immediate aim of eradicating Hamas. This cannot be achieved through endless war and occupation. It will take conciliation with a credible Palestinian organization and the commitment to negotiations for a viable solution. It demands an unwavering diplomatic alliance to shut down Hamas in whichever foreign state it operates. More importantly, Netanyahu will have to stop pandering to Israeli extremists and give way to those who can restore a sense of unity and hope in Israeli society. The international outcry against the bloodshed in Gaza must be managed quickly. These missions are as important as the military operation. If they fail, the radicalization on all sides may be irreversible.