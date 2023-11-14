The main opposition in disarray

People of all ideological persuasions who care about the effective functioning of Greece’s democratic system cannot but watch with dismay what is happening in SYRIZA.

The country’s second largest party is in disarray; not a healthy development if one accepts the premise that a country is best served through a healthy competition among solid political forces no matter what their ideological stand.

Since Stefanos Kasselakis emerged from political obscurity to become SYRIZA’s new leader the the main opposition group has been riven with fights and tensions.

In the last few days key party members have left the party or been pushed out, most prominent among them former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

The scene becomes more problematic by the fact that PASOK, SYRIZA’s competitor within the broader spectrum of the center left, seems unable to take advantage of the latter’s internal crisis.

Under its new leader PASOK has done somewhat better than in the past, but seems unable to make serious inroads to broader segments of society.

Hence, the need for constructive monitoring and, where needed, criticism of the government’s behavior and policies is not served.

For all practical purposes the government is left with no opposition and this, in the context of governance, means there are no real checks and balances, a crucial part of the way every modern democracy works.

The absence of a viable alternative further reduces the pressure on the government from its opponents and that in turn gives rise to the specter of arrogance which could lead to critical missteps.

On the other hand, the present situation offers the prime minister a rare opportunity to take up some difficult tasks without the fear of political cost. He should seize the moment to pursue numerous desperately needed reforms.