OPINION

Fifty years later

The 50-year anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic Uprising is an opportunity for some reflection. The transition from the dictatorship to democracy was defined by the “Polytechnic generation” and its legacy. 

Now that our democracy has matured, we can pay homage, without political expediencies, to the students who led that spontaneous and peaceful revolt against the regime.

But we can also judge what that generation accomplished in terms of safeguarding democracy and where it failed, when the fervor became a cliche or an alibi for ideological hang-ups.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Memories are the message
OPINION

Memories are the message

Why don’t we celebrate July 24, 1974?
OPINION

Why don’t we celebrate July 24, 1974?

A cultural premise
OPINION

A cultural premise

The isolation of the regime
OPINION

The isolation of the regime

Nostalgia for events unlived
OPINION

Nostalgia for events unlived

The Athens Polytechnic Uprising, 50 years on
OPINION

The Athens Polytechnic Uprising, 50 years on