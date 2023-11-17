Fifty years later

The 50-year anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic Uprising is an opportunity for some reflection. The transition from the dictatorship to democracy was defined by the “Polytechnic generation” and its legacy.

Now that our democracy has matured, we can pay homage, without political expediencies, to the students who led that spontaneous and peaceful revolt against the regime.

But we can also judge what that generation accomplished in terms of safeguarding democracy and where it failed, when the fervor became a cliche or an alibi for ideological hang-ups.