Thessaloniki’s shepherd in the post-Anthimos era

This Saturday, the Greek Orthodox Church celebrates Agia Aikaterini (Saint Catherine), and the northern port city of Thessaloniki is eagerly anticipating the arrival of its new spiritual leader, symbolically welcomed “in strings and organs.” Recent days have seen intense preparations, as a multitude of dignitaries are expected, including prominent figures such as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis, and PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis, alongside a diverse assembly of ordinary believers.

Undoubtedly, the enthronement of the new metropolitan, in the presence of the head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, and under the watchful gaze of the departing Anthimos, stands as one of the most significant events of the year for the city – for many, it is paramount. “This is a historic day and a momentous occasion for Thessaloniki, blessed to receive as its spiritual guide a promising and talented bishop like Filotheos, who has demonstrated his capabilities and dedication since serving as the chief secretary of the Holy Synod [of the Church of Greece]. Filotheos will steer the Church’s ship into the post-Anthimos era, guided by a reverence for God and a steadfast faith in our traditions,” proclaims the poster of the Metropolitan Church, displayed prominently in bustling areas of the city, including the entrances of churches, parish offices, city buses, and more.

Early statements suggest that he is influenced by modern perspectives, instilling hope that he will bring a breath of fresh air to the local church

As suggested by the announcement, the inner circle of the metropolis, strategically significant to the Church of Greece and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, has lavished praise on Filotheos, already chanting, “Blessed is he who comes.” It remains to be seen how he envisions his role as the navigator of the spiritual vessel, a responsibility he assumes from his position. Early statements suggest that he is influenced by modern perspectives, instilling hope that he will bring a breath of fresh air to the local church and the community of believers.

Both his predecessor and the late Panteleimon were formidable figures who left a mark on the ecclesiastical affairs of the city. They served the Church with dignity and love, steering clear of intrigues and machinations. However, both succumbed to the temptation of delving into matters unrelated to the Church’s mission, intertwining their presence with overt involvement in national issues, particularly the Macedonia name issue. They fueled popular sentiment through impassioned speeches of high patriotism, placing the Church in the arena of political conflict – a practice that later proved to be unhelpful for state officials and diplomats.

Filotheos is tasked with shepherding a Thessaloniki vastly different from the times of Anthimos and even more so from Panteleimon’s. Society craves a message of reconciliation and conciliation, along with the social initiatives of the Church. Certainly, it does not expect the Church to meddle in politics, which is a completely different ball game.