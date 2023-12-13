Historical amnesia

History is often forgotten over time and this can become extremely dangerous, especially in the TikTok era. During a conversation with the renowned American journalist Susan Glasser, I was taken aback by something she shared. In an interview, Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of becoming a “dictator for one day” if re-elected. The mere mention of this phrase should prompt a strong, instinctive reaction. “Not for everyone,” remarked Glasser, underscoring that for a significant chunk of American voters, particularly many young ones, Trump’s threat might even be appealing. The term “dictator” doesn’t carry the same historical weight for these individuals as it does for other. It’s been a long time since the brutal eras of Nazism and fascism, and they dismiss the notion as something that is almost funny. Alternatively, they might be more concerned about who will “put bread on the table” and care little about whether a leader is a dictator or not.

Probably, all three scenarios apply to varying degrees.

However, a similar phenomenon is observed in America and elsewhere concerning the anti-Semitism triggered by events in Gaza. Criticizing Israel and its policies is one thing, legitimate and logical. Violent anti-Semitism expressed in American universities and public discourse is an entirely different matter. It is linked to the swift decline of the memory of the Holocaust. Many do not remember, have never read about it and do not consider it relevant to them.

If you factor in the reaction of a significant portion of citizens to the constraints of political correctness, you can comprehend why the notion of Trump becoming a “dictator for one day” doesn’t elicit the expected responses.

I wonder whether this trend is unique to America. With the pendulum swiftly swinging to the right in Europe and Greece, we might witness similar phenomena on an even larger scale here. For those born after 2000, the term “junta” likely holds little meaning. Superficial and fleeting information, combined with a detachment from historical memory and indifference to its teachings, can easily nurture the seeds for a subsequent phase. In the best-case scenario, “amnesia” will prevail; in the worst-case scenario, we may see more extreme positions and political actors gaining popularity.