OPINION

Fair remuneration

We cannot demand that public organizations and agencies are run by experienced and capable managers while at the same time insisting that their salaries remain lower than what they would get in a similar post in the private sector. 

If these executives are selected for their merits, objectively assessed and transparently hired, then they should enjoy the corresponding remuneration. Otherwise, the only people who will be interested in applying will be the courtiers of whichever party is in power – and services like hospitals will end up being run by people better equipped to sell car tires.

