Points first, then funding

An aerial view of cars stuck on a bridge surrounded by floodwaters, after Storm Daniel hit central Greece, in the village of Flamouli, on September 7, 2023. [Stergios Spiropoulos/REUTERS]

It would be highly beneficial to have information about the financial stability of municipalities, the fiscal prudence of mayors, and their contributions to civil protection, environmental initiatives, and enhancing citizens’ daily lives before each local election. In many cases, the recent election outcomes might have been different if citizens had access to comprehensive information prior to casting their votes.

Typically, people tend to vote against incumbents following major disasters, such as floods or wildfires, when criminal negligence and deficiencies that should have been addressed by mayors and regional governors become evident afterward. Regrettably, Greece has recently witnessed several instances of irresponsible and ineffective local governance resulting in significant human and property losses. We should be able to assess the performance of local authorities throughout their tenure and certainly before any mishap occurs. This would involve having insight into the financial health of municipalities, the priorities set by their services, their completion of infrastructure projects, and the overall quality of life they offer.

As reported in Kathimerini recently, the government has devised a new, stringent evaluation system for local governments, with plans to implement it in the near future. This specialized point system comprises 12 criteria designed to assess the performance of municipalities and regions across various domains, including the economy, civil protection, education and the environment.

Resources will be allocated based on these evaluations.

Although people have grown somewhat indifferent to local elections over the past few decades of the country’s democratic history, these polls continue to hold the utmost significance within the electoral process. Municipalities serve a triple purpose: politically, as citizens directly elect their mayors; administratively, as they participate in the unified governance system of the nation; and developmentally, as they receive and manage substantial funds vital for the progress and well-being of local communities.

Assessing performance using specific indicators, which will be made public to keep citizens informed, is undeniably both right and crucial. Over the past five years, no municipality managed to deliver on the projects it had announced at a rate exceeding 80%, with only 27% successfully implementing projects at a rate surpassing 50%. If a point system is effectively operational, it can yield immediate and quantifiable results, ultimately fostering improved local governments.