A positive step on migration, asylum

The European agreement on migration and asylum is a positive step towards the collective management of an issue that produces injustice, danger and inequality for asylum seekers while provoking serious tensions between EU member-states. With this pact, the Union is trying to forge unity on an issue that will play a decisive role in its future, as mass migration shapes the political landscape in many member-states. The agreement aims at speeding up the process of accepting or rejecting asylum requests, while seeking a more just distribution of the cost and responsibility of handling the challenge. Reality will show whether good intentions will withstand migration pressures, the tensions in politics and society in member-states, the demands and objections of “third countries” which will be called on to accept the return of “undesirables.” Experience suggests that the road ahead will not be easy.

A central problem in the management of mass migration and asylum requests is that it demands collective strategy at a time when the political dynamics in Europe (and elsewhere) do not favor such cooperation: Collective action provokes reactions, empowering parties and movements that accuse foreign forces of either “distorting national identity,” or imposing “inhuman” measures on refugees and migrants. In many countries (if not all), the opportunities for political exploitation are too great to allow a rational appraisal of the issue. Through compromise and understanding of the conditions inside the EU, the pact is aimed at overcoming this difficulty.

Our country did not choose to become a gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees. For years, though, it has been called on to deal with one of the time’s greatest challenges, along with other crises. Greater solidarity among member-states, and the “absorption” of Greek efforts into a unified strategy will relieve our country of much responsibility and will also overcome chronic deficiencies in the management of migrants and refugees. When the issue is so complicated, no agreement can be perfect. But that does not preclude it from being very useful.