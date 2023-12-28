Private nonprofit universities and the challenge for Mitsotakis

Encouraged by how far Greek society has come and eager to exploit his dominance in the last election and the persistent disarray in the opposition, the prime minister is pressing on with an important educational reform: the establishment of private universities.

It is, indeed, high time for change in tertiary education. Something is very wrong when a country is among just a few, if not the only one in the world, that prohibits the operation of such an important category of educational institutions as private, not-for-profit universities.

The step is essential and it is in the offing, even if greatly delayed and even if in this form, since any change of Article 16 of the Constitution remains mired in ideological controversy.

Foreign universities should be allowed to establish post- and undergraduate departments in Greece under certain conditions and their operation must be governed by strict rules and under the supervision of the same independent authority that is responsible for state universities too.

We need to ensure not only that the education they provide is truly of a high standard – and also available to students who cannot afford the tuition fees, via financial support and scholarship programs – but also that the initiative emerges from a constructive dialogue in Parliament and in society so that the new education landscape has a positive imprint on the national subconscious.

The new law will certainly be challenged on constitutional grounds. However, bearing in mind the relevant European Union regulatory framework and the positive opinions of several respected authorities on Greece’s constitutional law, the reform seems to be on solid legal ground.

This means that the new status quo in higher education – which should also comprise steps to free public universities of anachronistic burdens and dependencies, as well as provide them with generous funding – could start taking shape within the next two years.

Which brings us to the big challenge: attracting respected universities and not second- or third-rate institutions. Achieving what is the key target of this reform will require the prime minister’s personal involvement, as he, like the education minister, has a very close and good understanding with the high-caliber educational milieu and knows how to approach it. So, he must use his ability to reach out to representatives of some of the world’s top universities for the good of the country.

Therefore, the subject of his visits to the United States, Great Britain and other parts of the world over the next few months and years should not be restricted to the obvious matters of security and the economy, but also extend to meeting with emblematic universities in these countries with the aim of encouraging them to branch out into Greece.