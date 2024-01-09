Blinken in Crete

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Crete, Greece, on January 6, 2024. [Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s brief visit to Crete highlighted the increasingly valuable role Greece plays in its wider region, as it is rightly viewed as a credible member of NATO and the European Union and a pillar of stability in a geopolitically critical, but volatile, area.

The bilateral strategic alliance with the US continues to manifest itself in so many ways. Souda Bay remains an important component of any US planning in the East Med. At the same time, the contribution of Alexandroupoli port is proving crucial for the stability of the Balkans as well as for promoting Europe’s energy diversification, not to mention the hugely important role it plays in the present military operations in Ukraine.

The US-Greece Strategic dialogue, the next round of which will take place in early February in Washington, continues to steadily deepen and broaden the bilateral defense cooperation.

With respect to the further strengthening of the Hellenic Air Force with F-35 jets, this is a process that should proceed on its merits, regardless of the ups and downs in the relationship between the US and Turkey. If the latter does not fulfill its obligations or respect its commitments, this has nothing to do with Greece, which has proven itself, with deeds not just words, to be a reliable ally that can be counted on and deserves to be adequately armed.

Thus, Greece expects its behavior to be appreciated and its legitimate needs answered by the Congress and the Administration. If everything moves ahead according to the initial planning, and the necessary agreements are implemented without any delays, Greece should be able to enter the line of production and receive its first F-35s by 2028.

Last, and obviously not least, with respect to energy cooperation, Greece is ready to be part of any rules-based regional energy scheme, provided it is founded on the provisions of the Law of the Sea and respects the sovereignty of all participants.