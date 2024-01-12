Amusing and confusing

The assertion that Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the conservative prime minister, had previously invited the SYRIZA leader, Stefanos Kasselakis (photo), to join his cabinet, elicited all sorts of perplexing responses.

We have not witnessed such confusion since 1952, when Georgios Papandreou ran as a candidate MP with the Ellinikos Synagermos (Greek Rally) party of Field Marshal Alexandros Papagos. I am referring to the purported revelation (or what the government denounced as “science-fiction”) made by Manolis Kapnisakis, the chief of staff for SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis: In 2019, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis allegedly proposed to Kasselakis that he become a minister in his cabinet (Documento, 6/1/2024). While we cannot confirm the truth of this claim, we do know that Mitsotakis later appointed Evangelos Apostolakis, if only for a few hours, as a minister. Apostolakis subsequently became a close aide to Kasselakis.

The discussion surrounding the alleged proposal to Kasselakis led to further farcical confusion. Katerina Batzeli, a member of PASOK’s central committee, publicly wondered, “Does the revelation really favor Kasselakis or New Democracy?” In fact, she labeled it a “blunder” since the revelation was, in effect, a suggestion by an aid of Kasselakis that the new SYRIZA chief was a “go-where-the-wind-blows” politician.

Her comment angered SYRIZA MP Theodora Tzakri, who went on to level the same accusation against Batzeli and her socialist party. Tzakri argued, “At this moment, half of the government is made up of former PASOK officials… if Kasselakis is a ‘go-where-the-wind-blows’ character because in 2019 he was offered a job in the government and turned it down, then [PASOK] is nothing less than a ‘go-where-the-wind-blows’ party.” It is worth noting that Tzakri is a former PASOK lawmaker and minister. Ironic, isn’t it?

It is unfair to criticize Kasselakis for not organizing a meeting in, say, an area blighted by a natural disaster, while simultaneously applauding Mitsotakis, even though there wasn’t a flood victim in sight at his Cretan villa

Another source of confusion arose from Kasselakis’ recent proposal to SYRIZA’s MPs to hold a three-day working meeting at his house on the island of Spetses.

Setting aside the well-known sensitivities of SYRIZA members, what puzzled New Democracy officials? After all, the conservative premier invited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to his country house on the island of Crete, and we heard TV channels reporting “how much Blinken loved Cretan tsikoudia” or “how much he loved the view.” So, why would they have an issue with a Spetses gathering?

Allow me to clarify my stance. There was nothing objectionable about the premier’s initiative. The crucial point is that the meeting took place as intended. The chosen location proved convenient for Blinken, who was already scheduled to visit the base in nearby Souda. However, it is unfair to criticize Kasselakis for not organizing a meeting in, say, an area blighted by a natural disaster, while simultaneously applauding Mitsotakis, even though there wasn’t a flood victim in sight at his Cretan villa.

On that note, I wish you a joyful New Year, even if it is a bit confusing.