The big picture for same-sex couples

In political developments, we often focus on internal party ramifications or even personal quarrels, ignoring the big picture. On the occasion of the debate over the legalization of same-sex marriage, we, the political system, the media and the public, have been focusing on existing or potential frictions and tensions within the ruling conservatives, while the big picture is that Greek society is proving to be more open and modern than many people think, inside and outside of our borders.

I will not focus on the criticism leveled against the government over political calculations and taking the pulse of public opinion on the moves it makes, as this approach is common place for Western democracies; rather I will opt to emphasize the positive, which is that the country’s conservative party made a choice to move forward with a legislative initiative on this issue.

There will be public debates and the expected confrontation in Parliament, and eventually the law presented by the center-right government will pass, probably with the votes of the parties of the center-left opposition.

A footnote: it is rather curious that some people insist on imposing party discipline during the vote. “Discipline” cannot be imposed on such a sensitive matter of conscience. Lawmakers are not sheep. They represent citizens. In the case of New Democracy, a large part of its voters are conservative people who are either opposed to same-sex marriage, or the prospect of gradual acceptance of this new reality has not matured in their thinking, and they are reacting.

They are not extremists. They are free people and democratic citizens who have the right to their beliefs, as well as to see their opposition being registered in Parliament. They do not demand that their position be accepted, they do not force their point of view in a violent or undemocratic way. They are entitled to support their view in society and in Parliament.

But the big picture here is that the center-right prime minister is pushing for the legalization of same-sex marriage and child adoption on his own initiative. As it was that an openly gay person was elected to the leadership of the main opposition, and the fact that the vast majority focused on his abilities or inexperience, his ideology and positions, and not on his sexual identity.

Finally, on the fact that the proposed legislation will not allow medically assisted reproduction through a surrogate mother, it is unfortunate to criticize the prime minister arguing that he is downplaying a major rights issue to placate his internal opposition. Whether gay people should use surrogacy to have children is indeed a very serious issue, but it is not the big picture of what is happening in Greek society. It’s a part of it.