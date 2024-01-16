Time for a new ambition for the Greek university system

In a world of rapid technological change and the demand for new expertise to compete in the international economy, Greece has long been constrained by its university system. For years, it has constituted a structural weakness of the economy. At the same time, thousands of students have voted with their feet and gone abroad to study and research, to realize their aspirations. Their actions have constituted a social cleavage: Those who can afford to do so, leave. But pressure for change has been building up for a decade or more. Indeed, the new law announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is an important step forward. More will need to be taken.

While there are areas of real strength and excellence, the university system as a whole has stultified innovation, quality and merit. The problems are a mix of the legal, the budgetary and the cultural. Foreign academics visiting Greece are mystified by the rigidities – the need for a minister’s signature, for example, before university decisions can be enacted. Funding has been low and inconsistent. University cultures have tolerated mediocrity, favoritism and inertia, and the effects are still evident today. Just as some students return from England with a lasting attachment to a preferred soccer team or pop group, too many Greek academics have returned with their exposure to international concepts and approaches frozen in time.

For both economic and social reasons, these conditions must change. The new law promises some change on funding and in operational matters. Existing Greek universities will be able to conclude agreements with foreign universities for joint teaching programs, at all levels. This offers real promise of higher quality. Increased funding will be available to Greek universities under schemes to create “universities of excellence,” to support new young researchers (“invest in the stars”), for research partnerships and innovation. At the same time, Greek universities will gain greater autonomy in some parts of their operation: removing the requirement of the minister’s signature for certain decisions and allowing universities to open, merge or close departments. Yet, there are limits in the autonomy the new law offers Greek universities in areas like the budget and new hiring. I’m not clear whether this tentativeness is due to the perceptions of ministers of the existing institutional culture within many Greek universities – that is, that they’d abuse further powers – or whether it’s the ministers themselves who wish to retain the scope to abuse the status quo.

The provisions for foreign universities to enter Greece are eye-catching. Foreign universities will be able to open branches in Greece, either through taking over existing colleges or by building new entities. The foreign universities will be placed under the supervision of the Greek state and their operation will be subject to clear criteria. They must be nonprofit, provide financial guarantees, be over a certain size, and be subject to quality evaluations.

The brutal reality is that an ambitious young economics professor from a top-rated foreign university would not come to Greece

Again, the promise may not match the provisions. In appeasing domestic political opponents, the drafters of the law may have neglected the perspective of a leading foreign university. There are some 60 conditions listed: Indeed, so many, they may deter. In certain subject areas – from archaeology to marine biology – foreign academics may relish working in Greece. With careful planning, additional collaboration may occur in other fields – migration studies, for example – or areas of recent strength in Greece, like some fields of computing. But, together, this range of academic subjects does not easily constitute a coherent identity for the foreign university in Greece.

For most subjects in the social sciences or the physical sciences and engineering, a foreign institution or academic would only be attracted to work in Greece if additional incentives were to be made available. The brutal reality is that an ambitious young economics professor from a top-rated foreign university would not come to Greece. Additional funding for the individual may be required. I have long thought that the major philanthropic foundations in Greece have an important role to play in these kinds of cases. There are sensitivities, of course – of creating different salary levels – but how else would foreign or even diasporic Greek academics across a proper range of subjects be attracted? If you wish the effect, you must supply the means.

Stagnation is not an option for Greece. Change creates new issues to be solved. The record of previous attempts at changing the Greek university system do not suggest optimism. But Greece cannot continue to suffer “brain waves” and its university institutions are ripe for reform. “Internationalization” can bring real and lasting benefits to academic quality and make Greece a new educational hub for the region. I applaud the agenda, but I hope further steps will come.

Kevin Featherstone is director of the Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics.