Facing the future and ourselves

Given the accumulated problems of many decades, Greece could not be in a better position than it is today. At home there is stability and relative quiet in relations with Turkey and other neighbors, while ties with our EU partners and allies are good. The region and the world are being shaken by insecurity, and this has an immediate effect on Greece, too. So, although we are in a stronger position than we have been for many years, our efforts are being undermined by serious weaknesses. We are at a point now where we will see if we have the strength to deal successfully with the challenges of the time and the future.

Τhe demographic problem is an existential threat, unless Greece manages to attract enough immigrants to be a viable state

This is a difficult struggle. Let us look at just one of the greatest dangers we face: the demographic problem. This is an existential threat, unless Greece manages to attract enough immigrants to be a viable state. Or unless it is absorbed by a larger entity, such as a federal European Union. Because the second option does not depend on us alone, our priority should be to attract not only settlers but also many Greeks who are living abroad. However, to get young people to come (or remain here), to seek careers here, to build homes and families, they need to have opportunity, economic and social security; they want to see serious policies and to feel that this is a society based on equality and justice. We all know how far we are from these targets.

The challenge applies not only to our politicians but to the whole of society. The government has dared to make necessary reforms in several spheres, without our knowing whether these are sufficient, nor the intensity and duration of the reactions against them. Nor where we will be in a few years’ time. Without a rival in politics, the prime minister is facing up directly to the demands of the time, to his own abilities and weaknesses, to his party, to the political and social reactions. Despite its weaknesses, missteps and serious mistakes, the government is showing the seriousness that the time demands. We will see if this is enough. We will see if the opposition parties can get away from their position of “No to everything,” and if society understands the need to strengthen itself in every way possible against multiplying dangers.