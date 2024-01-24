Israeli Merkava tanks stationed along the southern part of the border with the Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis, as seen from an undisclosed location in Israel, 23 January 2024. [Atef Safadi/EPA]

The people in Greece who have supported Israel through the years were not many. Especially during the time of the pro-Arab wave in the 1980s, it was extremely unpopular. Any statement or article supporting it was met with insults, innuendo and hostility. Establishing diplomatic relations and developing close ties was not an easy matter to take for granted. Quite the contrary.

There were also few who supported the need for a close strategic relationship between Greece and Israel from the beginning. Of course, that was not because they believed in the risible rumor circulating on the internet that claimed Israel would fight on our behalf against Turkey. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu often had to remind his Greek interlocutors that “in our region no one fights another’s war.” However, the deepening of the bilateral relationship beyond the shallow tripartite meetings made sense, and it was a sign of the country’s maturity that it continued under the previous leftist administration of Alexis Tsipras. But again, it wasn’t something to be taken for granted.

But those who supported Israel in difficult times feel very worried, maybe even angry. It’s probably time for some “straight talk.” First of all, no one can accept the policy of forcibly removing the Palestinian population from Gaza and the West Bank. Morally, politically, and every other point of view, these plans must be roundly condemned by the entire international community. No threats, no excuses can stand. The Palestinians must obtain a state of their own while providing every possible guarantee to protect the security of the Israeli people. The Palestinians cannot be forcibly moved either to Sinai or to Jordan.

Furthermore, it is hard to swallow the political dominance of truly extreme political forces that are driving Israel into civilizational and institutional decline, creating division within the country. Meanwhile, their actions and statements are pushing the nation into international isolation and fostering a “crazy” blind nationalism.

The path Israel will take is a decision for the Israeli people to make. The level of polarization is unprecedented, as the anger over the crimes of Hamas is justified. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, Israel has endured and evolved into what it is today due to a combination of resilience, strong allies in the West, a positive vision for the future that united everyone, and a pragmatic approach. With fanaticism, without past support and a clear mindset, the future does bode well. This is why those who supported Israel when it was not fashionable believe it is time for “straight talk.”