Without protection

During periods of significant tension like the present, the presence of a campus police force at the country’s universities would indeed fuel the fire and make targets of its officers. This, however, does not mean that the plan to introduce security to these institutions should be abandoned. 

If anything, the lamentable incidents of extraneous elements muscling their way into universities to bully staff and students should mobilize the government and the rectors to work together so that our educational institutions have the equipment and personnel needed to keep them protected.

