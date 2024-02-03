It’s not just Aegina and Crete

On the one hand, the government repeats it is pushing for “innovation, extroversion, modernization,” but, on the other hand, in the bowels of the shadowy deep state, some illegible “interests” are following a reverse course. On Friday, serious acts of infrastructure sabotage were made public that had affected two Greek islands, Aegina and Crete. The second, identified by power grid operator ADMIE, targeted the project linking Crete and mainland Attica via undersea cables, “with the goal of stopping all works on site.”

The other sabotage took place off Aegina. For the fourth time in recent years, unknown individuals damaged the island’s undersea water supply pipeline. For decades, Aegina had to depend on water tankers that carried non-potable water. Those who have a connection to the island know first-hand the nightmare of water supply interruptions in the summer and water shortages, not to mention the costs from the necessary overconsumption of bottled water.

At the beginning of 2022, residents and visitors welcomed almost as a miracle the new water supply from the Athens water utility EYDAP’s network, which had been promised for years, via an underwater pipeline that connected Aegina with another island, Salamina. But in 2022 alone, there were two incidents of purposeful damage to the pipeline. But “this time, there are clear indications that an explosive device was used, 800 meters from the shore and at a depth of 48 meters. So this is not a simple case,” said Attica Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias. The 12,000 permanent residents and the thousands of visitors have since January 24 been using water from old wells, which is unsuitable for drinking.

Other regions of the country also face problems with water quality, but in Aegina’s case, they are not related to natural disasters or technical failure. Some “interests” decide to act against not only the functioning and health of a society but also against the state.

And how does the organized state protect its infrastructure, the country’s facilities and projects of vital importance that remain exposed to the destructive decisions of any mobster or deranged individual? A peculiar domestic terrorism is under way, in a clash between the state and the underworld. If the state does not act immediately and seriously, it is not only Aegina and Crete that risk being cut off.