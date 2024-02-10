Property market distortions

As it emerged from the constructive debate in Parliament on Friday, government incentives to attract foreign capital, such as the Golden Visa program, have ended up causing more distortions in the property market than benefiting the national economy.

The acuteness of the housing crisis, but also the traces of opacity, justify a complete revision of the current regime.

The privilege of a residence permit should be given only to those who make productive investments, not those who simply buy real estate.