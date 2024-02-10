OPINION

Property market distortions

As it emerged from the constructive debate in Parliament on Friday, government incentives to attract foreign capital, such as the Golden Visa program, have ended up causing more distortions in the property market than benefiting the national economy.

The acuteness of the housing crisis, but also the traces of opacity, justify a complete revision of the current regime.

The privilege of a residence permit should be given only to those who make productive investments, not those who simply buy real estate.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
For a roof over our head
OPINION

For a roof over our head

A bit of a Trumpish Greek argument
OPINION

A bit of a Trumpish Greek argument

The long struggle for a just society
OPINION

The long struggle for a just society

The season of the tractor
OPINION

The season of the tractor

OPINION

The challenge for universities

The far right in Germany and France, and pro-European Greece
OPINION

The far right in Germany and France, and pro-European Greece