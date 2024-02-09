Despite the hyperbole and possible motives of some of those who drafted the motion passed by the European Parliament, the rule of law and the quality of the news media are a serious concern for all Greek citizens. They are also major challenges for this and all governments, as, since the establishment of the Greek state, various interests and conflicting world views have fought to establish primacy, undermining the long struggle for a just society. Despite the huge steps that have been made over two centuries, a chasm remains between ideals and reality, between the need for stable government and the perils of politicians’ and citizens’ self-interest. This government has made progress but is also vulnerable to criticism, containing, as it does, both the need for reform and the cynicism that drives our politics. Placing the issue in context does not lessen its importance. It is an effort to delineate the magnitude of the challenge.

Wednesday’s motion, supported by four political groups which are rivals of New Democracy, is a long catalogue of all the ills of Greek public life, from the surveillance scandals and the unsolved murder of journalist George Karaivaz to the Tempe tragedy and the dysfunction of institutions. It is diligent in listing every problem and broadly dismissive and suspicious of improvements, though it does note some. This is enough for government officials to dismiss the whole initiative as ill-intentioned and politically motivated. But although the government would appear to be justified, up to a point, this does not justify its own actions and omissions which make much of the criticism valid.

Elections results and polls show that the citizens are aware of the issues but tolerate them because of the need to have a government which can deal with the country’s chronic problems. Political dominance, though, is always fragile. When the various constituencies of the disenchanted come together in a common sense of disappointment, then the edifice cannot hold firm. That is why, despite the lack of opposition in Parliament, despite the traditional self-interest of the press, despite the docility or complicity of institutional checks, despite the hypocrisy of some critics, it is in the best interests of the government – and of us all – that we take seriously any threats on the road to the much-desired victory of the rule of law.